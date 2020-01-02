Snowfall warnings issued for Central Okanagan

Between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected overnight

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Central Okanagan, including the Okanagan Connector.

Between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected overnight in areas of higher terrain as a strong Pacific storm system pushes over the Central Okanagan. Lower terrain could see 5 to 10 cm of snow.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” reads Environment Canada’s warning.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

The snow is expected to transition to rain and taper off early Friday morning.

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twit0ter.