Snowfall warning issued to Fraser Valley by Environment Canada

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning early Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, for the Fraser Valley.

Winds coming from B.C.’ south coast, in combination with a cool air-mass, are setting up the valley for another day of snow – starting just before noon. The amount will vary across the region depending on the proximity to water, elevation and amount of precipitation.

The region is set to be hit with 5 to 20 cm of heavy wet snow. The most affected locations will be the northern and inland sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, where the snowfall will last until tonight or early tomorrow, Feb. 5.