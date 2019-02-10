According to Environment Canada, Surrey and White Rock residents can expect “heavy” snowfall tonight. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Snowfall warning issued for White Rock, Surrey

Environment Canada says residents can expect "heavy" snowfall

Give yourself a little extra time to get to work tomorrow morning.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Surrey and White Rock.

The agency is predicting “heavy” snowfall today, amounting to 5 to 10 cm. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of -1C and a low, with the windchill, of -10C.

Snow is to continue throughout the night and end after midnight.

A mix of sun and cloud, with light snow, is expected tomorrow.

