Snowfall warning issued for White Rock, Surrey

According to Environment Canada, Surrey and White Rock residents can expect “heavy” snowfall tonight. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Give yourself a little extra time to get to work tomorrow morning.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Surrey and White Rock.

The agency is predicting “heavy” snowfall today, amounting to 5 to 10 cm. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of -1C and a low, with the windchill, of -10C.

Snow is to continue throughout the night and end after midnight.

A mix of sun and cloud, with light snow, is expected tomorrow.

