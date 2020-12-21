Snowfall warning issued for White Rock, Surrey

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for White Rock and Surrey Monday morning.

The snowfall warning, put into effect at 11:08 a.m., predicts a total of 5 cm of snowfall in Surrey, White Rock and Langley, along with other communities in Metro Vancouver.

“A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington State today. Heavy precipitation associated with this system is dragging the snow level down to near sea level. Snowfall amounts will vary wildly depending on elevation, precipitation intensity and proximity to the water. Heavy precipitation will end late this afternoon as the low moves farther inland,” the warning says.

Environment Canada is telling residents to prepare for quickly changing and “deteriorating” travel conditions.

As of 11:50 a.m., the temperature in White Rock was 5C.

it's now snowing in WR pic.twitter.com/kHxViBvTQp — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) December 21, 2020

Peace Arch News