Snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada is forecasting that between 10 and 20 cm of snow will fall on Hwy. 1

You may have thought it was spring, but mother nature has other plans.

A snowfall warning was issued early this morning for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 10 and 20 cm of snow to fall on Hwy. 1 as a pacific low pressure system moves across southern BC and into Alberta. They project snow will accumulate rapidly above 1200 meters and are urging motorists to exercise caution.

DriveBC are urging motorists travelling east from Revelstoke through Rogers Pass to keep their distance from large trucks.

The high in Revelstoke is +10 today.

For current weather visit, Weather.gc.ca

For current road conditions visit, DriveBC.ca

