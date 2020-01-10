Snowfall warning issued for the Stuart Nechako region

10 to 20 cms of snow expected by the evening today: Environment Canada

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Stuart Nechako region today.

A Pacific weather system will continue to bring periods of heavy snow to the Prince George, Stuart-Nechako, and Williston regions today, as per an Environment Canada report.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected by the evening on Jan. 10.

There are 60 percent chance of flurries tonight and the temperature will fall to – 20 C due to the wind chill factor.

Cold arctic weather will continue into the next week, with temperatures ranging between – 20 C to – 33 C.

Jan. 11

Periods of snow should end in the morning. With windchill, the temperature will be – 20 C in the morning and – 28 C in the afternoon. There is risk of getting a frostbite.

Jan. 12

It will be sunny in the morning, with a high of – 22 C.

During night time, the region will see a low of – 34 C.

Jan. 13

Sunny day again, with a high of – 25 C.

During the night, temperatures are forecasted to fall below – 30 C.

Jan. 14

A high of – 22 C in the morning and a low of – 33 C at night.

Jan. 15

There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with a high of – 25 C.

At night, there will be cloudy periods, with a low of – 33 C.

Environment Canada is asking drivers to be prepared to adjust their driving to changing road conditions, as visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter