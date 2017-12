Environment Canada forecasts up to 10 cm near sea level and 20 cm over higher terrain.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Nanaimo area. Pictured here, the scene on Cedar Road this morning. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Nanaimo area.

According to Environment Canada, the warning is in effect for the Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay area.

Both areas are expected to see 10 centimetres of snow near sea level and up to 20 cm over higher terrain today, said Environment Canada on its website.

Rapid accumulation of snow can make travel difficult, Environment Canada said.

