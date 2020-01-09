Snowfall warning issued for Nanaimo area

Forecast now calling for 5-15 centimetres by Friday morning

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Nanaimo area for Friday, Jan. 10. (Black Press file photo)

It’s expected that Nanaimo will wake up to snow on Friday morning.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Thursday night, saying it expects total snow accumulation of 5-15 centimetres by Friday morning, Jan. 10.

“An intense Pacific low and front brewing in the Gulf of Alaska this afternoon will approach the south coast…” the warning noted. “The system is sliding down from the northwest so there will be little warming of the cool airmass in place over Vancouver Island.”

The warning is in effect for most of east Vancouver Island from Duncan to Campbell River, and the warning notes higher-elevation areas such as the Port Alberni summit may get more than 15cm of snow.

Precipitation is expected to change to rain by mid to late morning Friday.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the warning advises. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

B.C. Ferries issued a travel advisory Thursday afternoon saying there’s a probability that Friday morning’s storm could lead to sailing cancellations.

