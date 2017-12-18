Snowfall warning issued for Chilliwack

Environment Canada says 5 cm could fall by Tuesday night.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Chilliwack.

Rain and wet snow is expected to start Monday night and will continue Tuesday.

Local snowfall amounts will be around five centimetres, and up to 30 centimetres in the mountain passes.

After a brief respite on Wednesday, the snow will return Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday, Environment Canada says.

The wet weather gives way for to cooler temperatures on Friday, with lows expected to dip to -7 by Saturday night.

