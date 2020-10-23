Snowfall warning in place for Chilcotin as snow wreaks havoc on roads around Williams Lake

Fresh snow overnight and continuing snowfall Friday morning (Oct. 23) has caused several crashes in and around Williams Lake.

Witnesses are reporting crashes on Highway 97 in the city, Dog Creek Road and Roberts Drive, as well as semi trucks simply stuck on the slick roads on Highway 20.

Environment Canada is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snow to fall in Williams Lake by Friday afternoon (Oct. 23) before it eases off. The daytime high will reach -1C, however, the wind will make it feel like -12C.

The overnight temperature is expected to plunge to -19C overnight.

The Chilcotin region is under a snowfall warning Friday, with 10 to 15 cm of snow expected.

“A low pressure system off Vancouver Island will move into Washington State this evening. Snow began last night and will taper to flurries this afternoon. Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm is expected by this afternoon over western sections of the Chilcotin, including Anahim Lake and Tatlayoko Lake,” notes Environment Canada.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Snowfall warning is also in effect the 100 Mile House area with 10 cm of snow expected.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Central Coast – inland sections.

“More early season snowfall expected today as Arctic air arrives. Below seasonal temperatures to continue through the weekend,” states Environment Canada.

“With a somewhat cool airmass already in place, widespread snow is expected from Bella Coola and Whistler eastward to 100 Mile and the southwest Interior, and further to the Kootenays and parts of the Columbias. Snow may become mixed with rain over southern and eastern portions of this area. Currently, forecast snowfall amounts range from five to 15 cm.”

