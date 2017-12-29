Snowfall warning in effect on Island until late evening

Snow is expected to continue until late this evening and travellers are asked to be prepared for the conditions. (GREG SAKAKI/Black Press)

Snow is expected to continue until late this evening and travellers are asked to be prepared for the conditions.

Environment Canada revised its snowfall warning for Friday, forecasting more than 10 centimetres of snow to fall around east Vancouver Island before tapering off late in the evening.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” notes the warning. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

There were many reports of car crashes in the region including an accident on Gabriola Island where a convertible went off an embankment and ended up in a creek. The motorist, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a medical clinic and released.RELATED: Plows out, buses re-routed in Nanaimo

Regional District of Nanaimo transit alerted via social media that buses are “now on adverse weather routing for all routes.” Transit users are asked to refer to their rider’s guide for mapping information or call 250-390-4531 for more information.

