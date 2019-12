Ten to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall beginning Thursday

A snowfall warning for the Chilcotin and Cariboo south predicts 10-15 cm of snow to fall in some areas beginning Thursday night. (File photo)

A snowfall warning is in effect for areas in the Cariboo and Chilcotin beginning Thursday evening.

Environment Canada said between 10 cm and 15 cm of snow is expected.

A frontal system moving across the Interior will give snow to parts of the Central Interior and the Columbias, which will become heavier overnight.

Drivers are urged to adjust their driving to conditions.

It is anticipated the snow will taper off to a “few flurries” by mid-day Friday.