Snowfall warning in effect for Tuesday in the Fraser Valley

Areas including Abbotsford, Agassiz and Hope expected to get five to 10 centimetres

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Tuesday in the eastern Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

The agency says a deepening low-pressure system is forecast to track across northern Washington State near the B.C. border on Tuesday.

Ahead of the system, rain will begin over the south coast this evening and become heavier overnight. Cooler air will wrap around the low, causing the snow level to fall during the day on Tuesday.

In the Fraser Valley, the snow level will fall to near sea level by Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Rain will change to snow in the afternoon and continue through the evening. Snowfall amounts will vary significantly depending on precipitation intensity and elevation.

In general, between five and 10 cm of snow is expected.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” Environment Canada said.