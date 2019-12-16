Snowfall warning in effect for Quesnel

Environment Canada says 15-20 cm of snow is expected between Monday morning and Tuesday morning

An Emcon plow truck clearing Highway 97 north of Quesnel last December. (Emcon Services)

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Cariboo north region, including Quesnel, today (Dec. 16).

A total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow will fall between this morning and Tuesday morning as a warm front moves across the area, according to Environment Canada’s website.

“For the Prince George region, area highways will likely see more snow than the city so travellers are advised to exercise caution,” states the weather alert.

Environment Canada says some areas may see a brief break in the snow early this afternoon, but the snow will resume late this afternoon and end tonight.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” states the alert. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.”

As of 8:34 a.m., all buses are running in the Quesnel School District.

Environment Canada is encouraging area residents to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

A snowfall warning is also in effect today for Prince George.

DriveBC is warning driers to beware of slippery sections on Highway 97.

READ MORE: Cariboo Ski Touring Club opens for the season

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter