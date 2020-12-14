Snowfall warning in effect for Kitimat

Total amounts of 10 to 20 centimeters of snow expected

A snowfall warning has been put in effect for the North Coast, to inland including Kitimat.

The warning came into effect Monday (Dec. 14) afternoon, with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimeters of snow expected.

Environment Canada says the snow will become heavy during the day Tuesday (Dec. 15) near Kitimat, with up to 20 centimeters expected before the snow changes to rain Tuesday night.

Environment Canada is reminding people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may suddenly be reduced at times with heavy snow.

clare.rayment@northernsentinel.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kitimat Northern Sentinel