Snowfall warning in effect for Highway 3 near Castlegar

Environment Canada warns a long period of snow totaling of 25 to 30 centimeters of snow is expected.

There is a snowfall warning in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)

A snowfall warning is in effect for Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, according to Environment Canada.

A long period of snowfall with a total of 25 to 30 centimeters of snow is expected.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” advises Environment Canada.

The heaviest snowfall is expected on Thursday, easing overnight as the strong Pacific frontal system bringing the snow passes through.

Closure for avalanche control

The Kootenay Pass will also be closed from 4 to 6 p.m. for avalanche control, according to Drive BC.

Visit drivebc.com for more information.