This morning in Revelstoke. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area; Highway 1 closed

Up to 20 cm expected

  • Nov. 13, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A dump of snow is heading for Revelstoke.

Up to 20 cm is expected to fall by tonight. Environment Canada is calling for more snow through the weekend and into next week.

It’s currently snowing in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke; detour available

Road conditions along Highway 1 are poor, with the highway closed east of the city due to a vehicle incident. While DriveBC said there was a detour available earlier through Revelstoke via Victoria Road and Townley Street, as of 11:00 a.m., the detour may no longer available and Highway 1 appears to be closed to Golden.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is still open, howver conditions also poor with blowing snow.

There is also a winter storm warning for for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. Motorists are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel because of the conditions.

READ MORE: ‘Hazardous’ winter conditions for the Coq with storm forecast Friday

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Â 

@pointypeak701liam.harrap@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar

Previous story
City council to consider proposed septic system, RV park
Next story
City receives unexpected $2 million from government COVID-19 restart funding

Just Posted

Most Read