An alleyway snowman between Telus and RBC. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Revelstoke area.

The warning said a warm front will bring heavy snow to the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass beginning early Tuesday morning. A total of 20 to 25 cm is expected to fall by late Tuesday night before the snow eases late overnight.

Revelstoke Review