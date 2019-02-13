Snowfall warning ends, but Fraser Valley schools remain closed

Environment Canada ended its multi-day snowfall warning for the Lower Mainland on Wednesday, but cities in the Fraser Valley continue to deal with the record-breaking dump.
Kids in Metro Vancouver were back in class, while all schools in the Fraser Valley remained closed.
The national weather agency issued an arctic outflow warning for Squamish to Whistler, calling for overnight temperatures to near -20 C and wind gusts up to 30 kilometres per hour.
TransLink said riders will continue to see longer-than-usual waits along all major bus routes, as well as along the SkyTrain. HandyDart is also sticking to minimal service for renal and cancer patients only.
In the Fraser Valley, BC Transit has also scaled back the number of buses along its routes.
Metro Vancouver is not completely out of the clear, with more snow and possible rain in the forecast for Thursday afternoon.
For full details on school closures in your city, visit your Black Press Media community news site.
@ashwadhwaniashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.