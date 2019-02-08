Snowfall cancels, delays transit routes across Greater Victoria

Buses may be late with some areas not serviced due to conditions

With snow falling and accumulating in all areas of Greater Victoria, buses may be late or not servicing some stops. BC Transit provided an update at 4 p.m. on the Victoria routes affected by the current snow storm.

All routes are on now on regular routing except:

R-54/55 – No service Duke Rd. No service William Head loop

R-61 – No service Otter Point/Grant/West Coast Rd.

R-63 – Cancelled

R-64 – No service Gillespie/Kaltasin loop/Phillips loop.

In other traffic news:

The snow falling on the Malahat is resulting in unsafe conditions, according to Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

Reports are coming in of crashes, spin-outs and stalled vehicles blocking traffic on the Malahat.

Drivers are being warned to use caution in today’s snowy weather which has created treacherous and hazardous road conditions and led to numerous rollovers around the Sooke Region on Friday.

While the school district said all schools will remain open this afternoon, parents are welcome to pick up students early.

SNOW UPDATE: All schools will remain open this afternoon. If roads worsen & parents want to pick up students early, students will be released to parents. At this time, Third Wave & Garden City buses will run at their scheduled time. https://t.co/BII7WWrb5g #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/sOadtfUZiJ — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) February 8, 2019

