A snowboarder was reported missing Dec. 22 in the Shames Mountain area near Terrace. (File photo)

Snowboarder missing in Shames Mountain area

Search resuming this morning

The search for a missing snowboarder in the Shames Mountain ski area west of Terrace is resuming this morning after searchers failed to find the man last night.

He was first reported missing at around 7 p.m. last night and his vehicle was subsequently discovered on the Shames Mountain access road near the avalanche gate.

“All the information we have indicates that the missing snowboarder’s intention was to stay inbounds yesterday,” says Shames Mountain General Manager Christian Theberge. “Information provided to us by those close to him indicated that the man left his touring gear at home and had intended to stay inbounds.”

He is described as an experienced and expert snowboarder.

Shames Mountain staffers first searched below the switchback and near bridge number 3 on the Shames Mountain access road, where lost skiers and snowboarders have been found safely in the past,

Terrace Search and Rescue members also conducted an on-mountain, inbounds search of areas last night that would have a high likelihood of a snowboarder becoming injured or stuck, a Shames Mountain release indicated.

The mountain is open today and pictures of the missing person are being posted at the hill with people being asked to contact Shames Mountain immediately should the person be found.

The missing person is believed to be wearing a black jacket, bright green snowboard pants and a white helmet.

Terrace Standard

