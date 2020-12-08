The Snowbirds perform over White Rock in 2017. (Contributed file photo)

Snowbirds to return to White Rock next July

Aerial performance to take place July 18

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are to return to White Rock this summer.

The Snowbirds, who last performed above Semiahmoo Bay in 2017, are to return for an aerial performance on July 18, 2021.

The organization tweeted its schedule Tuesday morning, noting that they will also fly above Boundary Bay (July 17), Terrace (July 21), and Abbotsford (August 6-8), along with other locations across the country.

The Snowbirds were scheduled to fly over White Rock last August. However, that event was cancelled after a tragic accident killed Capt. Jennifer Casey, a Royal Canadian Airforce public affairs officer, in Kamloops in May.

VIDEO: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Capt. Richard MacDougall was the other service member on board. He survived with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

