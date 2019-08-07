Snowbirds to perform in Nanaimo next week

Free performance takes place over the waterfront on Wednesday, Aug. 14

The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds air demonstration squadron performed over Nanaimo harbour on Aug. 8. 2018. The Snowbirds will be returning to Nanaimo on Aug. 14. (NICHOLAS PESCOD/The News Bulletin)

The Snowbirds will be back in town.

On Aug. 14, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 Squadron will be flying and performing over downtown Nanaimo from 6-6:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend and will take place above the Bastion. However, there are optimal viewing points all along the waterfront between the Nanaimo Yacht Club and Cameron Island, according to a city press release.

“We are honoured to host some of the best pilots from the Royal Canadian Air Force when the Snowbirds come to Nanaimo for their special performance over our harbour,” said Mayor Leonard Krog in the release.

Following the air performance, there will be free live music at Maffeo Sutton Park performed by the South Island Rhythm Kings.

Free parking is available at the Bastion Street parkade, the Wallace/Wentworth parking lot, Maffeo Sutton Park and two-hour on-street parking.

Airspace is restricted during the show, meaning drones have been banned from use within the Nanaimo harbour aerodrome. Boat access in Nanaimo Harbour is also restricted during the show.

Special commentary during the performance can be heard by tuning into 98.7FM.

