Snowbirds teaser for Penticton Peach Festival

The Snowbirds arrived in Penticton Monday afternoon and did a couple of passes over the city

Brennan Phillips

Western News Staff

The Snowbirds flew a couple of passes across Penticton on Monday, just enough to get people hyped up for their show during Peach Festival on Wednesday.

The Snowbirds team flew into Penticton on Monday, Aug. 5 and will perform at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Tomorrow the pilots will be spending their time at the beaches and floating down the Channel, and getting ready to participate in the Peach Bin Race on Wednesday morning.

After their flight over Peach Festival, they will hold a public autograph session. The SkyHawks will also perform for one show only on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m., landing in Okanagan Lake Park.

