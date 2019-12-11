Snowbirds set to take to the skies of the Comox Valley and beyond

The Snowbirds will be returning to the Comox Valley for their annual practice prior to the airshow season, but rather than in April, the team will be coming to the Island in May. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Although their spring training in the Comox Valley may be delayed in 2020, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be taking to the skies over the Valley and beyond.

This week, the Royal Canadian Air Force officially announced the 2020 Snowbirds schedule. The team has three stops set for B.C. next summer – Vancouver on July 29, Abbotsford from Aug. 7 to 9 and White Rock on Aug. 12.

They will, however, be returning to the Comox Valley for their annual practice prior to the airshow season, but rather than in April, the team will be coming to the Island in May.

Capt. Jenn Casey, public affairs officer with the Snowbirds confirmed spring training has been delayed by a month and their usual schedule has been reduced.

The Snowbirds have been on an operation pause since Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier sustained minor injuries when he was forced to eject before a show at the Atlanta Speedway on Oct. 13.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution following the ejection. The jet crashed into a farmer’s field and there were no injuries on the ground.

The Snowbirds cancelled their final show of the season which had been scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas, the weekend following the accident.

On Nov. 27, the Tutor jets flown by the Snowbirds were given the green light to return to 15 Wing Moose Jaw, as an investigation advanced enough to determine they could be safely flown to Canada.

They have been parked at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Georgia since the incident. Another operational risk assessment will be conducted prior to resuming regular aerobatic training flights.

The team will participate in airshows based on completion of training from June 6 (their first show is set for Selfridge Air Force Base in Michigan) until Oct. 10-11, with their final show set for Houston, Tx.

This year, the team is celebrating its 50th display season.

