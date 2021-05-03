Snowbirds set to arrive in Comox Tuesday afternoon

The team will be conducting its annual spring training at CFB Comox from May 4 to 26

It’s almost time for fans and photographers alike of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds to find their perfect socially distanced viewing spot in Comox, as the flight team is set to arrive in the Valley tomorrow (May 4) afternoon.

The team, who will be conducting its annual spring training at CFB Comox from May 4 to 26, will arrive both by air and land. In a social media post Monday, the trailer with the support team is seen departing their home in Moose Jaw set for Comox.

They are set to arrive between 1:30 and 2 p.m., flying not in formation but arriving two or three at a time, depending on weather and operations.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public are asked to follow the public health measures and not come to 19 Wing Comox to watch the team practise. This also includes any other traditional viewing areas around the base including Air Force Beach and Heritage Air Park.

While in the Comox Valley, the Snowbirds will be following provincial and federal health measures including wearing masks, frequent hand-washing, social distancing and will limit their movements in the community as much as possible. Members of 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, like many Canadian Armed Forces members across Canada, have been receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in recent days and weeks.

If members of the community would like to show their support for the team, they are encouraged to share photos and videos of themselves in Snowbird red and tag the CF Snowbirds social media accounts in pictures and videos (@cfsnowbirds) on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. They can also decorate their property with red for the pilots to see from the air.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team will not be hosting their annual autograph session at the Comox Air Force Museum. The public is encouraged to watch the Snowbirds social media accounts for virtual opportunities to connect with the team.

