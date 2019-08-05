Snowbirds landing in Penticton for Peach Festival

Canadian Forces Snowbirds anticipated to land at the Penticton airport this afternoon

The Snowbirds will be landing in Penticton today as they get ready for their Wednesday, Aug. 7 performance at the Penticton Peach Festival. (Western News file photo)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron will be touching down in Penticton on Monday.

It is anticipated the lead Snowbirds, 10 and 11, will fly directly to the airport while the other nine will do a fly over Okanagan Lake around 2;30 p.m. today.

The Snowbirds will be back in the air for their show during the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 7 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. The Peachfest crowd will also get to see the SkyHawks, Canadian Armed Forces Parachute team, that evening. They perform on Aug. 7 at 5 p.m., landing in Okanagan Lake Park.

Both the Snowbirds and SkyHawks will be participating in the Peach Festival Peach Bin Races which also take place on Aug. 7 at noon in the 100 block of Main Street.

