Did you see them?

Have you heard the sound of a Snowbird lately?

Rutland and Lake Country have, as the snowbirds flew over the area Wednesday morning.

The airplanes’ home base is Moosejaw Sask.

They leave the base for two weeks each year and travel to Comox in order to practice their skills in different terrain, according to the Royal Canadian Air Force.

