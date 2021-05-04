Snowbirds arrive in the Comox Valley

The team will conduct their training from May 4 to 26 in the area

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have arrived in the Comox Valley.

Following a one-year pause on their annual spring training in the area due to the pandemic, the flight team arrived Tuesday (May 4) afternoon around 4:20 p.m. with a large crowd of plane spotters watching their arrival at CFB Comox.

The team will conduct their training from May 4 to 26 in the area.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public are asked to follow the public health measures and not come to 19 Wing Comox to watch the team practise. This also includes any other traditional viewing areas around the base including Air Force Beach and Heritage Air Park.

Additionally, this year will also not feature the annual autograph session at the Comox Air Force Museum. The public is encouraged to watch the Snowbirds social media accounts for virtual opportunities to connect with the team.

