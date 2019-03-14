Snowarama has a successful second run

By Jaime Polmateer

The Turcotte Compound Snowarama Drag Race and Freestyle had another successful run, raising money for various charities and offering a weekend of entertainment for snowmobilers and enthusiasts.

“It was definitely considered a success, we raised more than $20,000 in total for all of our charities,” said Niki Turcotte, organizer for the event.

“We had about 698 people over the weekend including racers, pit crew and volunteers.”

Based on the success of its inaugural run, the event was expanded to two days and offered double the amount of action for spectators and racers.

The results from the weekend showed Banks Inglis win first place in the Kids 120 division and Taylor Escott taking first place for Youth 200.

Coming in first for the Amateur 600 and Under category was Shay Reeb while John Seethen took first place in the Stock 600 and Over category.

Cody Taylor won first place in the Improved 600 and Under division, with Megan Gorman getting top place for Improved 600 and over.

For the Modified category Shad Simmons took first with Robin Reeb coming in first for the Vintage class.

The Stock Snow Bike category saw Graham Aggasiz take the first place spot with Brock Hoyer coming in first in the Modified Snow Bike category.

The Gymkhana Committee of the Wells Gray Riders Association also raised $3,200 for their group, and organizers for the drag race and freestyle put $1,500 back into the Clearwater Ski Hill where the awards banquet was held after the event.