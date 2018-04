Snowfall will continue throughout the morning in some areas of the West Kootenay, according to Drive BC.

The Kootenay and Paulson passes remain open with a chain-up order for commercial vehicles in effect on the Kootenay Pass.

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres, continues with snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres likely before snow tapers off later this morning.

Environment Canada predicts a 60 per cent chance of show or rain for Nelson on Tuesday and Wednesday.