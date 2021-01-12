Snow warnings in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada has issued two weather warnings for highways leaving the Fraser Valley.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected to fall by Wednesday afternoon.

Precipitation started as rain around 5 p.m., and was expected to change to snow overnight.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass is also seeing a special weather warning.

A strong warm front will be bringing moisture to the region overnight, while a trailing cold front will move in Wednesday, bringing more snow. Around 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected for Highway 3.

Drivers are asked to be aware of potentially hazardous driving conditions, and to use winter tires or chains.

