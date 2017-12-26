Snow is expected in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press/files)

Snow warning for Lower Mainland

Between five and 10 centimetres expected next 24 hours.

  • Dec. 26, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting Ltd. has issued a snow warning for today.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Lower Mainland late today and tomorrow.

“In anticipation, Mainroad will be performing snow removal operations on all highways until the event passes, roadways are clear and back to normal,” according to Andries DeWitt, operations manager

“Our 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all your observations and concerns to our crews when contacted.”

According to Environment Canada, it was minus-1 C in Pitt Meadows as of 3 p.m. with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries tonight.

Periods of snow are also expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A 60 per cent chance of flurries is forecast for Sunday.

• Mainroad communications and dispatch: 604-271-0337.

