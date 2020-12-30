Snow, warmer temperatures heading for the Shuswap in early 2021

So far the only glimpse of sunshine predicted will be on Dec. 31, New Year's Eve day

Just one little yellow sunshine symbol shows up on the Environment Canada seven-day forecast for Salmon Arm.

The night of Wednesday, Dec. 30 will see periods of snow ending late in the evening, followed by clouds and a 40 per cent chance of flurries, delivering about two centimetres of snow. The temperature will hold steady near minus 1 C, dropping to minus 6 with the wind chill.

Thursday, Dec. 31 holds the promised sunshine, predicted to follow a morning of flurries. As 2020 turns to 2021, snow is forecast with a low of zero.

More snow and warmer temperatures are forecast for New Year’s Day, with a high of plus 3. The night of Jan. 1 will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a low of plus 3.

Showers and a high of plus 5 are called for during the daytime on Saturday, Jan. 2, with periods of rain and a low of plus 4 overnight.

Sunday, Jan. 3 should see showers with a high of plus 5. The night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of minus 1.

Warmer temperatures continue on Monday, Jan. 4, with a forecast of clouds and a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. A high of plus 3 is predicted. The low will drop to zero at night, with more precipitation forecast.

Tuesday, Jan. 5 is predicted to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of plus 3.

