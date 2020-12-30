Snow, warmer temperatures heading for the Shuswap in early 2021

Just one little yellow sunshine symbol shows up on the Environment Canada seven-day forecast for Salmon Arm.
The night of Wednesday, Dec. 30 will see periods of snow ending late in the evening, followed by clouds and a 40 per cent chance of flurries, delivering about two centimetres of snow. The temperature will hold steady near minus 1 C, dropping to minus 6 with the wind chill.
Thursday, Dec. 31 holds the promised sunshine, predicted to follow a morning of flurries. As 2020 turns to 2021, snow is forecast with a low of zero.
More snow and warmer temperatures are forecast for New Year’s Day, with a high of plus 3. The night of Jan. 1 will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a low of plus 3.
Showers and a high of plus 5 are called for during the daytime on Saturday, Jan. 2, with periods of rain and a low of plus 4 overnight.
Sunday, Jan. 3 should see showers with a high of plus 5. The night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of minus 1.
Warmer temperatures continue on Monday, Jan. 4, with a forecast of clouds and a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. A high of plus 3 is predicted. The low will drop to zero at night, with more precipitation forecast.
Tuesday, Jan. 5 is predicted to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of plus 3.
