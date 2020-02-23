Snow tonight in Revelstoke area

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Amount 5 cm. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Low minus 2.
Tomorrow: Snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Conditions from DriveBC at 9:23 a.m.:
Highway 1 east to Golden: Slushy with slippery sections.
Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 north and south: Watch for slippery sections.
For live information see DriveBC.
Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:
5 cm in the last 24 hours.
11 cm in the last 48 hours.
Base depth of 254 cm.
Avalanche forecast:
Glacier National Park: “The Avalanche WRA is closed today. Please respect this closure. Carefully assess slopes for reactivity of the freshly buried Feb 22nd surface hoar/ sun crust.”
Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable
Below treeline: 2-Moderate
For more information see Parks Canada.
North Columbia: The developing storm slabs are expected to be reactive to human triggers on Sunday. Careful terrain selection and route finding will be required to effectively manage risk.
Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable
Below treeline: 2-Moderate
South Columbia: The developing storm slabs are expected to be reactive to human triggers on Sunday. Careful terrain selection and route finding will be required to effectively manage risk.
Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable
Below treeline: 2-Moderate
For more information see Avalanche Canada.
