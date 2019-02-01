Snow to hit Victoria while U.S. braces for floods as temps to soar 40 degrees

Hell is freezing over, snow may be coming to Victoria, and temperature records are being broken all over North America.

Hell is freezing over, snow may be coming to Victoria, and temperature records are being broken all over North America.

And Saturday is Groundhog Day. And temperatures in the US are expected to swing upwards by as much as 44C!

What the heck is going on?

Here’s the latest in weather news:

– Manitoba Hydro says customers are using electricity like never before, with the Crown corporation saying its highest-ever peak load was set Wednesday when Winnipeg hit -40C.

– Hell Michigan is making hay with its name, noting that they’ve frozen over, yet again, with temperatures today of about -18C.

– Our own version of Hell – Hell’s Gate B.C. – is slated to be much warmer. In fact it was about +4C on Friday and raining. But that’s not predicted to last. By Sunday, it’s expected to hit -8C.

– In Victoria, Friday’s rain and temperatures of 9C are expected to change to possible rain and snow on Sunday with temperatures predicted to fall to -3C.

Meanwhile, the massive deep freeze hitting the U.S. Midwest is expected to dramatically reverse itself. For example, Rockford, Illinois, saw a record-breaking minus 31 (minus 35 Celsius) on Thursday but should be around 50 (10 Celsius) on Monday. Other previously frozen areas can expect temperatures of 55 (13 Celsius) or higher.

Many of the same Midwestern commuters who bundled up like polar explorers this week might soon get by with a light jacket.

Forecasts say the region will see a rapid thaw over the next few days, with temperatures climbing by as much as 80 degrees. Experts say it’s unprecedented, and it could create problems of its own such as bursting pipes, flooding rivers and crumbling roads.

RELATED: Victoria has better weather than you and isn’t afraid to be smug about it

RELATED: Snow flurries in the forecast for Greater Victoria starting Sunday

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter