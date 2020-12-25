Snow to fall across Okanagan-Shuswap

Expect up to 5 cm of snow across the valley on Dec. 25

Snow will start to fall later in the evening on Christmas Day across the Okanagan.

Up to 5 cm of the white stuff could cover the valley before Saturday morning.

Temperatures will hover near 0 C, except in the Central and South Okanagan where the wind chill will make it feel like -5C.

Wind will gust up to 15 km and hour across much of the Okanagan.

For Saturday, a 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected for the day with temperatures around 0 C.

