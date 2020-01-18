This morning in Revestoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Snow snow and snow for Revelstoke

The white stuff will continue to fall into next week

  • Jan. 18, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 12.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 10.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 6:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow and slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow and slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 6:30 am:

New snow: 1 cm

Base depth: 229 cm

Season total: 678 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -14C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“Watch for reactive slabs in wind-loaded areas.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

