Snow snow and snow for Revelstoke

The white stuff will continue to fall into next week

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 12.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 10.

READ MORE: Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 6:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow and slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow and slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 6:30 am:

New snow: 1 cm

Base depth: 229 cm

Season total: 678 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -14C

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort has third biggest snowfall in North America

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“Watch for reactive slabs in wind-loaded areas.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada