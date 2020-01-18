Snow snow and snow for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.
Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 12.
Tomorrow: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 10.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 6:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Compact snow and slippery sections.
West to Sicamous: Compact snow and slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 6:30 am:
New snow: 1 cm
Base depth: 229 cm
Season total: 678 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -14C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Friday
“Watch for reactive slabs in wind-loaded areas.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Moderate
