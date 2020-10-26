Snow removal on track despite early snowfall: City of Kelowna

Despite record-breaking snowfall in October, the city said there's no concern it will go over its snow removal budget

City of Kelowna snow removal crews are ready to jump into action. (File)

The City of Kelowna’s snow removal budget is still in good standing despite record snowfall in October.

In January 2020, the city plowed through $600,000, around one-third of its $1.9-million snow removal budget.

While snowfall this early was unexpected, roadway operations supervisor Stephen Bryans said the city has enough of its budget left to last until the budget renews in the new year.

“If we go over the budget, we go to our reserve,” said Bryans.

“When we have good years we put money into the reserve and bad years we take it out of the reserve and right now we’re fine.”

Over the last few days, residents have taken to social media to voice their displeasure for the city’s lack of response to the early snowfall. Despite these claims, Bryans said the city was prepared.

“We scramble no matter what. It’s the first snowfall of the year, however, we were ready for it. We knew it was coming, although the amount we didn’t until we were into it. But, it was no surprise and we dealt with it.”

The snow removal budget resets in January of each year.

READ MORE: Kelowna plows through $600K of snow removal budget

READ MORE: Highway 97 traffic stalled by collisions on slick roads

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Twitter

Kelowna Capital News