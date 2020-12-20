Snow possible in higher elevations on Vancouver Island this week

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Victoria to Fanny Bay, forecasting snow at high elevations on Monday. (News Bulletin file photo)

Heavy, wet snow is possible in high-elevation areas on Vancouver Island, say forecasters.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday morning for Victoria to Fanny Bay and inland parts of the Island, saying a low-pressure system will bring “abundant moisture” to southern parts of B.C.’s south coast on Monday.

“Areas with the heaviest precipitation will see the heavy rain switch over to heavy wet snow above about 150 metres during the day. Mixed rain and snow is even possible at sea level,” the special weather statement notes.

Motorists planning to drive the Malahat route are advised that “weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Environment Canada says precipitation isn’t expected to be as heavy in northern areas of Vancouver Island.

The weather statement isn’t making predictions about snowfall accumulation.

