Snow, possible freezing rain on the way: Environment Canada

It could be a slippery few days for Chilliwack residents.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday afternoon, warning of snow and potential freezing rain by Friday.

Snow was expected to develop Tuesday evening, with accumulations of up to five centimetres through Wednesday.

On Thursday a strong low pressure system will move in from the coast. Coupled with brisk northeast winds, the system could bring as much as 20 centimetres of snow before transitioning to freezing rain.

And that’s where the real challenge starts.

“A significant layer of ice is possible through Friday especially over Central and Eastern sections,” Environment Canada says. “The public is advised that this has the potential to be a significant winter storm and that walkways and highways could be hazardous.”

