Snow or freezing drizzle expected for Sunday in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Snowfall overnight has led to slippery sections on some Okanagan and Shuswap highways and more snow is on the way.
Drive BC reports slippery sections on Highway 1 East of Kamloops following last night’s snowfall and the forecast is calling for a possibility of snow or freezing drizzle this morning across most of the region. No precipitation is expected for the Penticton area. Temperatures are expected to dip just below freezing overnight tonight but hover around 1C on Monday.
Along with the 30 per cent chance of showers forecasted by Environment Canada for Sunday and the daytime periods of Monday; periods of snow are expected Monday night. Snow or rain is in the forecast for Tuesday.
<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="
mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter