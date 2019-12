More flurries in the forecast following Sunday reprieve

Salmon Arm residents will want to keep their snow shovels handy over the weekend.

Snowfall is in the forecast, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Friday, Dec. 27, followed by more snow on Saturday. After a bit of break on Sunday, snow is expected to return Monday and continue to fall through to New Year’s Day.

Read more: Residents raise concerns about sidewalk snow removal

Read more: Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter