Snow on mountains, highway weather statements in effect

SilverStar Mountain Resort receives 22 cm of snow, alerts in effect for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, Connector

Winter is coming.

Or perhaps it simply never left SilverStar Mountain Resort, which received a fresh blanket of snow Sunday, June 10.

Wesla Wong, meteorologist and SilverStar spokesperson, measured 22 centimetres of snow at the resort Sunday morning.

As snow falls at higher elevations, Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and Merritt to Kamloops, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

“Snow is possible this morning and again overnight and Monday morning for elevations above 1,300 metres,” Environment Canada said in a release.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

A cool and unstable airmass is now situated over the Interior. Bands of precipitation over the southern interior will likely give some snow near the summits of the Okanagan Connector, Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass. A few centimetres of snow are possible this morning and again overnight and Monday.

Other passes may see some wet snow too but accumulations are unlikely.

Meanwhile, in the Okanagan Valley, Environment Canada calls for more rain with a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Conditions are expected to persist throughout Sunday and Monday.

