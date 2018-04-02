Motorists should slow down in winter conditions. (File photo)

Snow on B.C. highways, special weather statement in effect

What could be the last blast of winter is expected to pass Monday morning.

What could be the last blast of winter is expected to pass by Monday morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and the Coquihalla Connector.

“Bands of localized heavy snow rotating around a low pressure system continue to impact parts of the southwest Interior and the Kootenays,” reads the statement. “The bands will dissipate this morning as the low moves out the area.”

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

