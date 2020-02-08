Snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack

A clear sky made for great views of February's 'snow' moon in Chilliwack Saturday

A full moon rises over Mt. Cheam on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

As the sun was setting on Chilliwack Saturday, a bright, full snow moon was rising from behind Mt. Cheam.

A snow moon is the full moon seen in February, named after the snow on the ground.

With mostly clear skies that evening, the moon was quite visible. Saturday was sunny and also warm with temperatures reaching a high of 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be equally sunny with highs of 6 and 7 degrees, respectively, according to Environment Canada.

RELATED: How much do you know about the moon?

RELATED: ‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.