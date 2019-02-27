Up to 2 cm of snow is expected to fall in Greater Victoria, starting Feb. 27. (Back Press Media File Photo)

Snow in the forecast again for Greater Victoria

Winter isn't finished yet

  • Feb. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Bundle up Greater Victoria, there’s a 40 per cent chance of flurries and two centimetres of snow is predicted to start falling before midnight tonight with a low of 0 C according to Environment Canada.

For Thursday, Feb. 28, a high of 5 C and a low of -2 C is predicted with a 40 per cent chance of flurries as well.

Winter isn’t quite done yet, so keep your gloves and boots handy.

