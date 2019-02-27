Snow in the forecast again for Greater Victoria

Bundle up Greater Victoria, there’s a 40 per cent chance of flurries and two centimetres of snow is predicted to start falling before midnight tonight with a low of 0 C according to Environment Canada.
For Thursday, Feb. 28, a high of 5 C and a low of -2 C is predicted with a 40 per cent chance of flurries as well.
Winter isn’t quite done yet, so keep your gloves and boots handy.
Current Conditions: Mostly Cloudy, 3.0Â°C
Today mainly cloudy. Windy this morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low. Low zero.
Tomorrow chance of flurries. High plus 5. Low minus 2.#Victoria
— Victoria,BC Weather (@VictoriaWthr) February 27, 2019
