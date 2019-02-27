Snow in the forecast again for Greater Victoria

Up to 2 cm of snow is expected to fall in Greater Victoria, starting Feb. 27. (Back Press Media File Photo)

Bundle up Greater Victoria, there’s a 40 per cent chance of flurries and two centimetres of snow is predicted to start falling before midnight tonight with a low of 0 C according to Environment Canada.

For Thursday, Feb. 28, a high of 5 C and a low of -2 C is predicted with a 40 per cent chance of flurries as well.

Winter isn’t quite done yet, so keep your gloves and boots handy.

Current Conditions: Mostly Cloudy, 3.0Â°C

Today mainly cloudy. Windy this morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low. Low zero.

Tomorrow chance of flurries. High plus 5. Low minus 2.#Victoria — Victoria,BC Weather (@VictoriaWthr) February 27, 2019

