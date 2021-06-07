Snow in June hits South Okanagan

Residents of Anarchist Mountain, near Osoyoos, woke to the white stuff Monday, June 7

Drivebc.ca posted the picture of the Anarchist Summit on Highway 3, just outside Osoyoos with slushy conditions on June 7, 2021. (Drive BC)

Snow in June?! Yes, indeed. This morning near the Anarchist summit, on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos, snow made for slick conditions June 7.

DriveBC.ca posted a picture of the slushy road conditions at 7:45 a.m. BC Transportation stated it’s a good reminder to be prepared for anything when travelling, particularly through higher elevations. Always check DriveBC before you go.

Doth summer approacheth?! This morning near the Anarchist summit, BCHwy3 east of #Osoyoos. A good reminder to be prepared for anything when travelling, particularly through higher elevations. Oh, and to check @DriveBC before setting forth: https://t.co/l8rmbXrH8j pic.twitter.com/xUWZejtfuo — BC Transportation (@TranBC) June 7, 2021

Last week, temperature records were broken across the Okanagan, with Osoyoos recording temperatures of 36 to 37 C on two days.

According to Environment Canada, June 2’s high of 36.2 C in Kelowna shattered 2007’s same-day record high of 34.5 C.

Penticton set a same-day record high of 35.3 C, surpassing 1961’s record of 33.9 C. Vernon’s high of 35.6 C beat out 2007’s record high of 34.4 C. In Osoyoos, temperatures soared to 36.2 C, passing the same-day record high of 35 C set in 1970.

Summerland’s high of 33.9 C tied the same-day record set in 1970.

Environment Canada’s seven day forecast for Penticton is a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures averaging around 20 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE: Penticton, Kelowna. Vernon break temperature records

READ ALSO: Sunset turns Okanagan Lake first orange and then pink

Penticton Western News