Snow halts buses in Vernon

Vernon Regional Transit Service has been temporarily suspended on several routes until further notice due to severe weather conditions.

Service will resume once conditions improve. Please not that due to changing weather conditions, the status of all routes may change throughout the afternoon and evening.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and encourage customers to visit BCTransit.com/Vernon or BC Transit’s social media feeds for updates,” the City of Vernon states.

Furthermore, tonight’s Christmas Light Bus Tour has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for Thursday night if conditions improve. Ticket refunds will be available in person at the BC Transit building office at 2400-24th Street during business hours.

“Sorry for the inconvenience.”

This is the second time this year that transit has been forced to halt operations due to conditions. Vernon’s first snowfall on Nov. 9 also caused Vernon Transit to shut down.

