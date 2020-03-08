Snow greets North Okanagan first day of DST

Ma Nature's reminder there's still a couple of weeks left in winter; did you 'spring forward'?

Just a friendly reminder to turn your clocks AHEAD one hour, if you haven’t done so, to mark the return to Daylight Savings Time 2020 on a snowy Sunday North Okanagan morning. (Morning Star photo)

Good morning everyone!

This is a friendly reminder that you should turn your clocks AHEAD one hour if you haven’t already done so.

We went to Daylight Savings Time at 2 a.m.

Some areas of B.C. in the north- and south-east corners stay on standard time all year, as does of Most of Saskatchewan and some locations in Ontario and Quebec, according to timeanddate.com.

You may also want to take out your snow shovel and vehicle scrapers, if you put them away for winter, as Mother Nature sent a reminder Sunday morning there are still a couple of weeks of winter left.

The snow flurries are expected to last until around 10 a.m. Please be safe on the roads.

